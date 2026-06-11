Jimmy Kimmel Torches ‘Con Man’ Trump Over $12,000 Gold Coin for UFC Freedom 250 Event | Video

Jimmy Kimmel blasted Donald Trump as a “con man” for selling commemorative gold coins for the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event for a whopping $12,000.

The comedian addressed the pricey merchandise during Wednesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he quipped that “Julius UFCaesar” was displayed on the gold medallion sold by UFC and the Trump Organization.

“President Trump was not at Game 4 [of the NBA finals]. He elected to fart and nap at home tonight. He decided to stay home and get booed by his wife,” Kimmel said during his opening remarks. “Instead, he has been gearing up for his big, UFC-themed birthday party on the White House lawn this weekend. They’ve been billing this as a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, even though it is taking place on Trump’s 80th birthday.”

He continued: “We’re holding a Fourth of July party on June 14th. A holiday that is named the 4th of July is on June 14th. And in case you’re wondering what kind of gift to give the president, it just so happens that the Trump family is offering a special commemorative coin with his head on it for this UFC event for the low, low price of only $11,999.”

After sarcastically calling the medallion a “beautiful coin,” Kimmel added, “This is one ounce of pure PF70 rated gold. Just by comparison, an ounce of PF70 rated gold in coin form without his head on it goes for about 4,500 bucks. So, this is a deal.”

Though, as Kimmel went on, he warned that the fine print indicated that this coin wasn’t necessarily a sound investment.

“If you read the fine print, which they would prefer you do not do, you will learn that the coin is intended for individual enjoyment only and not for investment purposes,” Kimmel said while reading specifics about the coin. “This is not political, has nothing to do with any political campaign. It is not legal tender and has no face value.”

Per Kimmel, it took “a special kind of con man” to sell supporters money they “cannot spend” anywhere.

“Of course, the White House rejects any suggestions that the president’s family profiting off an event he forced onto the White House grounds is a conflict of interest,” Kimmel bemoaned. “They wrote, ‘The fake news’ continued attempts to fabricate conflicts of interest are irresponsible and reinforce the public’s distrust in what they read. And that’s why they should all get themselves a Trump Bible and repent.”

Kimmel called out this merchandise plug by reminding viewers that Trump’s bible costs $59.99.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.