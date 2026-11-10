Jimmy Kimmel Unleashes on White House Spokesperson After ‘Peanut-Sized Brain’ Insult: ‘Sick Burn, Bro’

Jimmy Kimmel once again took aim at White House spokesperson Davis Ingle after the latter accused the late night host of having a “peanut-sized brain.”

The comedian addressed the Trump administration’s latest jab during Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he roasted the White House for making it their business to attack him.

“And then the White House got back to the important business of attacking me,” he told his studio audience. “I got another statement from White House spokesboy Davis Dingle, who wrote, ‘Jimmy Kimmel’s case of Trump Derangement Syndrome is so advanced that it has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain. He’s far more entertaining when you’re laughing at him than with him. But unfortunately, his real talent is his failing ratings.’”

As Kimmel went on, he playfully ribbed the White House staffer for this statement, noting, “Sick burn, bro. You know what? You should enter a rap battle spitting dope rhymes like that.”

“Trump now has interns insulting me. It’s like that sad day when your cat gets too fat to chase mice,” he continued. “This guy says, ‘I have a peanut-sized brain.’ Let me explain something. I know you’re young. That’s impossible. You know what happens when you try to run a full human body with a peanut sized brain?”

At this moment, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors cut to footage of Trump struggling to say “human genome” during a speech at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“You start saying things like that guy,” Kimmel quipped. “He has a brain like a ‘panut.’”

Play video

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

This is not the first time that Kimmel has called out Ingle on-air. For instance, back in October, the comedian unleashed on the Trump staffer for claiming he was “devoid of actual talent.”

“The White House also issued a not so fabulous statement today about me in response to my monologue,” he said at the time. “And to be honest, I’m not even sure which one pissed them off.”

He added. “I’m sorry you don’t think I have talent, Davis. Maybe you’ll like this one. Give it a chance.”

Kimmel then ripped into members of the Trump administration, including the short-lived White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and embattled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.