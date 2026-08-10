John Oliver Mocks Bill Cassidy’s ‘Over the Top’ Todd Blanche Confirmation Speech: And I’ve ‘Been on Multiple Soap Operas!’

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Republican Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) was the deciding vote to confirm Todd Blanche as the new attorney general on Sunday, and in announcing his vote, Cassidy gave a very intense speech. In fact, it was so “over-the-top dramatic” to John Oliver, it surpassed even soap opera acting.

Oliver’s main segment on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” focused on the Department of Justice, and how it’s been used by the second Trump administration. Blanche was Trump’s nominee after the ouster of Pam Bondi, and has been met with heavy criticism thanks to his previous role as Trump’s personal lawyer, among other things. In revealing his vote, Cassidy wrapped things up with a speech riddled with long, dramatic pauses.

“I’ll be criticized for this vote, what’s new?” he said. “But, the people of Louisiana can be assured that I worked hard to understand the issue and to make the right decision. With that, I yield.”

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“What the f–k was that?!” Oliver said. “That has got to be one of the most over-the-top dramatic performances I have ever seen, and I will remind you, that’s coming from someone who’s been in multiple soap operas!”

Indeed, Oliver has successfully lobbied for roles on multiple soap operas, most recently “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives.”

The HBO host then locked in on Cassidy’s “whining” about the fact he’d be criticized for his decision.

“I don’t know, man. Maybe try voting for something people would actually like!” Oliver said. “If every day before work, you psych yourself up in the mirror saying ‘Here we go, another day at the a–hole factory, making everyone hate me,’ it might be time to reconsider some of your choices!”

You can watch Oliver’s full segment on the Department of Justice in the video above.