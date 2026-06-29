John Oliver Checks Into ‘General Hospital’ for 3-Episode Arc

John Oliver’s wish has come true, as the HBO late night host is heading to “General Hospital” later this week for a three-episode arc.

The comedian revealed his casting news on Sunday night’s “Last Week Tonight.” He will appear on the ABC daytime series on July 2, 3 and 6 in a “significant” guest role.

The news comes nearly four months after Oliver lobbied for a “ridiculous” soap opera cameo during his March 8 episode.

“To all the soap operas out there, let me say this: I am officially offering myself to you. Write me a role and I’ll be on your set so fast it’ll make your head spin,” he said at the time. “I only have a few conditions. First, I don’t want to play myself, I want to be a character; and I want his name to be ridiculous. Also, I want to do something juicy — like murder or slapping or being slapped or being someone’s long-lost something — and, ideally, I’d like a dramatic close-up of my face. But in return, trust me, I will give my all to this performance.”

“When John Oliver publicly threw down the gauntlet and said he wanted to appear on a soap, we didn’t hesitate for a second,” Frank Valentini, “GH” executive producer, shared in a Sunday statement. “He was everything you’d hope he’d be: prepared, professional, funny and genuinely kind to everyone on set. He plays an integral character in the story, and I can’t wait for fans to see who he crosses paths within Port Charles.”

Meanwhile, Oliver added, “’General Hospital’ was everything I hoped it would be. It’s a true honor to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show.”

“General Hospital” airs weekdays before streaming on Hulu, while “Last Week Tonight” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.