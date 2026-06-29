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John Oliver Checks Into ‘General Hospital’ for 3-Episode Arc

The HBO late night host joins the ABC daytime soap opera later this week, nearly four months after asking for a role

JD Knapp
ohn Oliver, winner of the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
John Oliver wins Outstanding Scripted Variety Series for “Last Week Tonight” at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

John Oliver’s wish has come true, as the HBO late night host is heading to “General Hospital” later this week for a three-episode arc.

The comedian revealed his casting news on Sunday night’s “Last Week Tonight.” He will appear on the ABC daytime series on July 2, 3 and 6 in a “significant” guest role.

The news comes nearly four months after Oliver lobbied for a “ridiculous” soap opera cameo during his March 8 episode.

“To all the soap operas out there, let me say this: I am officially offering myself to you. Write me a role and I’ll be on your set so fast it’ll make your head spin,” he said at the time. “I only have a few conditions. First, I don’t want to play myself, I want to be a character; and I want his name to be ridiculous. Also, I want to do something juicy — like murder or slapping or being slapped or being someone’s long-lost something — and, ideally, I’d like a dramatic close-up of my face. But in return, trust me, I will give my all to this performance.”

“When John Oliver publicly threw down the gauntlet and said he wanted to appear on a soap, we didn’t hesitate for a second,” Frank Valentini, “GH” executive producer, shared in a Sunday statement. “He was everything you’d hope he’d be: prepared, professional, funny and genuinely kind to everyone on set. He plays an integral character in the story, and I can’t wait for fans to see who he crosses paths within Port Charles.”

Meanwhile, Oliver added, “’General Hospital’ was everything I hoped it would be. It’s a true honor to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show.”

“General Hospital” airs weekdays before streaming on Hulu, while “Last Week Tonight” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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