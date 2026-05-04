John Oliver Freaks Out Over Joe Rogan Popping Random Amounts of Pills: ‘Josephine, What the F–k Are You Doing?’ | Video

Podcaster Joe Rogan once admitted to just popping random amounts of pills he was on, and on Sunday night, John Oliver was floored by the discovery.

The HBO host’s main segment in the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight” was about gas station drugs, and how harmful they can be. He wasn’t talking about meth, or heroin or the like, but rather drugs like Kratom, which is a supplement sold as an energy booster, mood lifter or pain reliever. Oliver took issue with many elements of Kratom, but one of the biggest ones was how proper dosage isn’t made clear, so people feel comfortable taking more than they should.

Rogan was a prime example, as Oliver pulled up a 2018 clip from “The Joe Rogan Experience,” in which the host openly admitted that he sometimes takes six pills, and once took 10. Rogan then actually read the packaging, only to discover that it said to take just two pills.

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“Joe. Joey. Josephine, what the f–k are you doing?” Oliver asked. “You didn’t even know the name of the pill or how many you were supposed to take. What did you know?! Because it seems the main knowledge you had about those pills before taking them was that they were pills, and that was apparently enough for you to happily toss half a dozen of them back.”

As the segment continued, Oliver explained how pills like Kratom and others can in fact be just as addictive as hard drugs, and have similar effects. Oliver warned viewers against ever trying them and, to wrap things up, circled back to Rogan.

“So, if I may quote Joe Rogan, something I really don’t love to do, it’s crucial to know that this stuff could, in his words, ‘f–k you up,’” Oliver cautioned. “But unlike Joe Rogan, it’s just as crucial to not then swallow ten of them.”

You can watch John Oliver’s main segment in the video above.

“Last Week Tonight” streams Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.