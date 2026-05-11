John Oliver Rages Against ‘Legally Blonde 2’ for Not Having Elle Argue a Case to the Supreme Court | Video

It’s been nearly 25 years since “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde” came out, but John Oliver is still holding a grudge against the sequel. According to the HBO host, it was simply “madness” that the film didn’t include a major trial scene in front of the Supreme Court, and he remains mad about it.

Oliver’s resentment came out at the start of his main story for Sunday night’s episode, which centered on the Supreme Court’s “shadow docket.” To explain the typical court process, the host played an educational clip, which began by saying “When you think of a Supreme Court case, you’re thinking of a case on the merits docket.” Oliver was quick to correct that part though.

“Excuse me, you don’t know what I’m thinking of when I think of the Supreme Court especially as what I’m actually thinking about is how the sequel to ‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde’, dropped the ball by not having Elle Woods argue a case in front of it,” Oliver said. “Come on, guys!”

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“The best part of the first movie is the murder trial, and the sequel has no trial scenes?” he continued. “You set the movie in DC, and don’t let Elle show what she can do in front of the highest court in the land? That is madness!”

Indeed, the furthest Elle (Reese Witherspoon) gets in the sequel is getting a bill through the House of Representatives to stop the cosmetics industry from testing products on animals. There’s no trial where she uses her Cosmo girl skills to deduce someone is lying about murder, like in the first film.

“Anyway, that is what I’m always thinking of when I think of a Supreme Court case, for one I’m eventually going to bring against the producers of ‘Legally Blonde 2,’ for not putting Reese in a position to succeed!” Oliver finished.

You can watch John Oliver’s full story on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket in the video above.