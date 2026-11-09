John Oliver Reveals Pentagon Called for His Deportation When Asked for Comment on Pete Hegseth

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Pete Hegseth’s camp was none too pleased about being asked for comment on the Secretary of Defense by John Oliver this week. In fact, according to the HBO host, when the “Last Week Tonight” reached out, a Pentagon spokesman replied with a call to deport Oliver.

To kick off Sunday night’s episode, Oliver first celebrated the sweeping wins Democrats had in last week’s midterm elections. But, he very quickly moved onto the night’s main story, which concerned Hegseth, and why Democrats and Republicans alike should now move quickly to impeach him.