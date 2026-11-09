John Oliver Reveals Pentagon Called for His Deportation When Asked for Comment on Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth’s camp was none too pleased about being asked for comment on the Secretary of Defense by John Oliver this week. In fact, according to the HBO host, when the “Last Week Tonight” reached out, a Pentagon spokesman replied with a call to deport Oliver.
To kick off Sunday night’s episode, Oliver first celebrated the sweeping wins Democrats had in last week’s midterm elections. But, he very quickly moved onto the night’s main story, which concerned Hegseth, and why Democrats and Republicans alike should now move quickly to impeach him.
“In fact, in September, Republican representative Thomas Massie moved to impeach him, but Speaker Mike Johnson conveniently sent lawmakers home early, ensuring that an impeachment resolution wouldn’t be taken up until after the midterm elections,” Oliver explained. “But guess what? Tick tock, bitch, the midterms are over!”
Oliver then went on to list all the ways Hegseth has damaged the military during his tenure as Secretary of Defense, and the “irreparable harm he’s done to human beings overseas.”
As the story came to an end, Oliver roasted Hegseth’s post-midterms video message praising President Trump, which “has the energy of LeFou sucking up to Gaston.” That said, Oliver wasn’t surprised by Hegseth’s words and actions, considering that dealing with Hegseth’s team for the story “felt like dealing with a bunch of d–khead teenagers.”
“When we asked about Hegseth’s college condemnation of diversity, their official response to us was, ‘The secretary was and remains absolutely correct on this topic. He is very based,’” Oliver detailed.
“And when we asked if there was any other info they felt was important for us to know, after all that we have talked about tonight, they responded, ‘Deport John Oliver. -Pentagon spokesman.’”
At this point, Oliver is in fact a U.S. citizen; he obtained citizenship back in 2024.