John Oliver Applauds Range Rover for Having Windshields That Allow Photographs Like Former Prince Andrew’s Arrest | Video

John Oliver is thoroughly pleased with the photo of Former Prince Andrew from his recent arrest, and is giving credit where credit is due: Range Rover.

The “Last Week Tonight” host stopped by his friend Seth Meyers’ show on Monday night and, as the “unofficial royal correspondent” for “Late Night,” had some thoughts to offer on Andrew’s arrest. Those thoughts started with some simple applause, as Oliver celebrated someone being held to account for their ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But Oliver was extra tickled by the photo that paparazzi captured on the night of Andrew’s arrest.

“I think it might be one of the best photos ever taken,” he said. “I know it’s early in the year, but you know towards the end of the year, they do kind of ‘Photo of the Year,’ and it’s often like a frog leaping off a lily pad, or you know, an eagle in flight with something in its mouth. Sure. Is it going to be better than that?”

Together, Oliver and Meyers cracked rapid-fire jokes about the image, in which the former prince looks scared, has some red-eye, and is posing unnaturally. But before the late night hosts really ripped in, Oliver had to applaud the car company.

“I would say, credit to Range Rover as a car,” he said. “They’re doing something with their windshield that means somehow you can kind of get cameras to shoot the Windsor family at their worst moments, so beautifully. That thousand-yard stare with Dr. Evil hands. It’s just — there’s nothing I don’t like.”

Oliver also applauded the activists who recently hung the photo in the actual Louvre (albeit very briefly, the photo was taken down after about 15 minutes).

“I think that’s where it belongs,” Oliver said. “I know you’re not supposed to put it up. Once it’s up there, I think any art historian would say ‘Well before you take it down, let’s discuss framing, and what that image is saying, and whether it does belong here.’”

You can watch Oliver’s appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.