John Oliver Roasts His Soap Opera Performances: ‘That Was My Honest Attempt at an American Accent!’

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John Oliver has officially lived out his soap opera dreams, and on Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” he promptly roasted his performances.

After begging to be cast in a soap opera earlier this year, the HBO host was actually cast in two, earning guest starring arcs on “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives.” Now that both shows have aired, Oliver mourned that his “hot soap summer is over,” and made sure to regale his audience with how everything went down, beginning “General Hospital.”

“That’s right, I got to act while sporting hair that looks like if L’Oréal sold a color called ‘Mid-Life Crisis Black,’” Oliver joked, pulling up a photo of his character.

That said, he applauded and thanked “General Hospital” for meeting all his requirements for a guest role, including having his character get slapped by a soap opera legend. Naturally, Oliver played the scene for the crowd, and was stoked when it ended.

“Yes! Yes! That had everything!” he bellowed happily. “A slap, a dramatic close-up, and me doing a voice so wrong, it’s genuinely embarrassing.”

Said voice was simply Oliver’s attempt at an American accent, telling his co-star that “That ain’t gonna happen.” It came out, uh, very southern.

“That was my honest attempt at an American accent,” Oliver swore, stifling a laugh. “I can’t tell you why it’s southern. I can only tell you I was trying my hardest!”

The late night host admitted he “could’ve died happy after that,” but he also had an appearance on “Days of Our Lives,” as the Chief City Water Inspector.

“Which, let’s be honest, is perfect casting. If you were going to bottle my essence, and sell it as cologne, it would be called ‘Chief City Water Inspector,’” Oliver joked.

You can watch John Oliver’s full roast of himself in the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight,” now streaming on HBO Max.