John Oliver Designs Free Stickers to Cover Up Trump’s Face on National Parks Pass

Following President Trump’s move to put his face on this year’s National Parks pass, actual passholders immediately began finding ways to cover it. So, on Sunday night, John Oliver offered them another option to do so with free sticker designs.

To wrap up the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight,” the HBO host dragged Trump for the number of things he’s added his name to in recent months, including the Kennedy Center and, soon, actual currency. Oliver then turned his attention to the parks passes, which typically feature a stunning image of nature, but now feature an image of George Washington and Trump.

“Well that is not ideal,” Oliver said. “You don’t expect a National Parks pass to feature spooky, live-action Statler and Waldorf here.”

The late night host then pointed out how odd it is for Trump’s face to be on the pass, considering how much “Trump seems to hate” the actual parks, as evidenced by his slashing of their funding. But, Oliver was delighted to see passholders getting crafty with their cards, and covering Trump’s face.

“Look, there is something inspiring about seeing people find a way to enjoy their experience at national parks, without having to look at the guy who’s actively trying to ruin them,” he said.

Oliver highlighted some popular options for purchase online, before offering another option to users. The host revealed that he and his team designed their own stickers, which could either cover the entire card or just Trump’s face.

One such sticker was a bear sticking out its tongue, from the image that took third place in the photo competition for the actual official card design.

“If you want to respect this year’s presidential theme, but would like a different president to do that, we’ve made stickers of all our wax presidents’ faces, and I’ve got to say, Jimmy Carter’s in particular looks great on there,” Oliver added.

Other stickers included more wildlife, including past mascots of “Last Week Tonight,” including the Russian Space Gecko. But, if passholders want a more artistic covering, Oliver also offered the image of two cartoonized rats having sex, a recurring bit on the show.

You can find the full offering of stickers here.