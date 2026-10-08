Creator Johnny Harris Drops Trailer for ‘The Human Element’ Docuseries Premiering in November | Exclusive

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“The Human Element,” a new adventure documentary series from creator Johnny Harris, will premiere on Nov. 7, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Check out the first trailer for the upcoming six-episode series below.

Each episode of “The Human Element” will follow Harris to a different part of the world and the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker tells real human stories to explore how global forces are shaping the lives of everyday people. The first episode will show Harris as he floats down the Nile River and learns about the past, present and future of one of the world’s most important water sources. Other episodes will detail how Pacific islanders are living with a changing ocean and a group of families who are guarding ancient texts in the Sahara Desert.

The series comes from YouTube and Newpress, the creator-led and community-driven journalism platform. It will premiere on Harris’ official YouTube channel. New episodes will premiere every three weeks.

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Here’s the full release schedule for the season:

Episode 1: “The Nile” — Nov. 7

Episode 2: “Palau” — December

Episode 3: “Mauritania” — December

Episode 4: “Myanmar” — 2027

Episode 5: “Nepal” — 2027

Episode 6: “Taiwan” — 2027

The journalist, filmmaker and YouTube creator is known for his rigorous reporting and distinct visual style, which toes the line between feeling thoughtful and intimate yet engaging enough for the modern digital age. Through his work on YouTube, Harris has built a following of nearly 8 million subscribers and has covered everything from some of the most extreme places in the world to the modern Middle East and the Mormon Church. Back in May, Harris won a News and Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Graphic Design: News.

“The Human Element” marks a new chapter in Harris’ evolution as a filmmaker, translating his signature explanatory style into an on-the-ground documentary format. Fellow creator Mark Rober has called the series “Anthony Bourdain meets David Attenborough for the YouTube era.”