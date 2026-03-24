Jon Stewart Slams Trump as the Country’s ‘Supreme Misleader’ Over ‘Bulls–t’ Iran Negotiation Claims | Video

Jon Stewart slammed Donald Trump’s Iran negotiation claims as “bulls–t” after the president failed to share specifics regarding the alleged talks.

The comedian sounded off on Trump’s Iran War update during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he ripped into the president for saying he had “constructive conversations” with Iran, an update the latter country denied.

“Well, now we’re in the uncomfortable position of who to believe,” Stewart said. “Normally, in this situation, I think we’d all be inclined to, in some measure, not trust the pronouncements coming from this theocratic and corrupt regime — Iran. I’m talking about Iran.”

Initially, Stewart noted that he wanted to give Trump the “benefit of the doubt.” That was before the “The Daily Show” played a clip of the president saying he spoke to “a top person” in Iran, but failed to clarify who.

“A top person or the top person?” Stewart erupted. “The article really makes a huge difference here, like the guy or some f–king guy.”

Stewart was equally frustrated when the footage showed Trump noting the talks took place with someone “that seem[ed] to be running” Iran.

“Again, running it or seem to be running it? It’s a big difference,” he continued. “Hey, where’s our car? Oh, I gave it to the guy who seems to be the valet. He had a jacket. He was standing by the curb, seemed like a top guy. And he did take the car.”

Eventually, Trump admitted that he wasn’t the one involved in the discussion, as it was actually Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“So you didn’t even talk to them? Your guys, who, quite frankly, don’t seem like top guys, talked to their seemingly somewhat top guy?” Stewart wondered aloud.

After this update, Stewart said the news coming from Trump was “sounding like bulls–t,” especially after the president claimed there was a 15-point agreement in the works with Iran, where the first three points were all the same thing.

“Donald Trump is without a doubt one of the most prodigious liars this country has ever produced,” Stewart said. “He’s our supreme misleader.”

He continued: “But the chaos this very actual war is creating is making us question even his reality-distorting powers.”

Namely, Stewart blasted Trump’s conflicting statements about the Iran War, including the claim that the U.S. “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capability, as “so unbelievably annoying.”

“I hate how these questions of great importance and consequence to our country, he handles with such sh–ty glibness,” Stewart noted. “Meanwhile, here in America, we don’t even need a war to degrade our own infrastructure. Our airports are collapsing all by themselves.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue for yourself above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.