Jonathan Taylor Thomas Poses for Rare Photo With ‘Home Improvement’ Co-Stars

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There was a time in the ’90s where Jonathan Taylor Thomas was everywhere, as the young heartthrob of the era. In the years since, the actor has rarely been photographed publicly, but this week, surprised and delighted fans.

“Home Improvement” star Patricia Richardson posted a photo that sent people into a tizzy on Wednesday, as she reunited with her on-screen sons. Richardson simply captioned the photo “My other boys,” alongside a heart emoji.

In it, she’s smiling alongside Thomas and Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark and Randy Taylor respectively on the long-running ABC sitcom.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has long since stepped out of the spotlight, largely leaving Hollywood in the early 2000s. He guest starred in four episodes of his onscreen dad Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” — cheekily playing a character named Randy in his last episode — from 2013 to 2015, but has not had a credited role since.

Until now, the most recent public photo of the former actor was from 2013. As a result, fans promptly freaked out in the comments section of Richardson’s post.

“This photo makes me so happy!” one person wrote. “A mini Taylor family reunion. We need more JTT sightings. We need a JTT comeback.”

Taran Noah Smith smiliarly stepped away from acting decades ago, with his last credited role coming in 1999. Since then, the men have kept a low profile life. The same can’t be said for their other “Home Improvement” sibling, Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad Taylor.

Earlier this year, Bryan was sentenced to 16 months in prison for a 2024 DUI arrest – his sixth arrest in just five years – after a California judge denied probation as part of a plea deal.