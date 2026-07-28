Jordan Klepper Investigates an Anti-ICE Protest With ‘Leftie Nudists’ and Cosplay | Exclusive

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Jordan Klepper traveled to Portland, Oregon, to discover if the so-called “Antifa terrorists” that Donald Trump often references were as threatening as the president made them out to be.

In this previously unaired “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize” segment from Fall 2025, debuting exclusively with TheWrap, the “Daily Show” correspondent interviewed both MAGA supporters and “leftie nudists” protesting Trump’s ICE policies that has led to the deaths of more than one U.S. civilian.

The host went to Portland to attend a “leftie nudist” protest against the administration’s immigration crackdown in the city, joking along the way that he found “cocks not glocks,” despite Trump’s alarmist messaging against the anti-fascism group. There were also protest attendees cosplaying as animals in inflatable costumes.

One man in a chicken costume with an American flag wrapped around his neck praised the frog cosplayers as an incredible symbol of resistance against the Trump administration.

“Frogs works so well as an analogy right now. The frogs in boiling water. That’s what we are as America in this moment,” he said. “Fascism is happening. It’s not coming, it’s here, and a lot of us have just been ignoring it as the temperature gets turned up.”

“Do you think the frog understood that symbolism or just got super stoned and said I’m f–king wearing this?” Klepper asked

“Could it be both?” he said.

Watch the exclusive segment from “The Daily Show” below:

Klepper also asked MAGA supporters if they believed Trump had a chance to win the Nobel Peace Prize that he was campaigning for last fall. The host noted that many supporters believed he had already won it.

“Is Donald Trump the peace president?” Klepper asked two 20-something MAGA fans.

The young women, sporting red “Make America Great Again” hats, said that Trump had done a good job of making sure that the United States did not enter any more wars. The duo nodded along as Klepper explained that Trump started and ended a war in Greenland.

“The Daily Show” host asked another set of Trump supporters what about the president “screams peace.”

“That he’s bombing all of the not good terrorists,” said one woman, wearing a shirt of Donald Trump in front of the White House that read “Daddy’s Home.” “I mean, I know it’s not peaceful, but it’s bringing more peace in America.”

“The actions were taken outside the judicial process,” Klepper fact checked.

“I think they’re giving him enough due process,” she replied.

The clip then brought viewers up to speed, noting that when the interviews were conducted, Trump had not yet invaded Venezuela or started a war in Iran, but he had deployed ICE agents onto major American cities like Los Angeles, Portland and Minneapolis.

The young women said that the ICE presence was “awesome” and needed to be done a long time ago.

Klepper received two Emmy nominations for his show “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse” for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

Watch the full unreleased clip above.