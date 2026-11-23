On Monday, Apple TV announced and released the first trailer for its new, four-part Justin Timberlake documentary series, “Timberlake.”

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker and actor Fisher Stevens (“The Cove,” “Beckham”), the new doc features candid sit-down interviews with Timberlake, his loved ones and collaborators, as well as never-before-seen archival footage taken over the course of its subject’s well-known 30-year career. Despite having spent that amount of time in the public eye, Timberlake tells Stevens early in the teaser, “People aren’t gonna understand who I am.”

The sneak peek touches not only on Timberlake’s origins in “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” and NSYNC, but also some of the biggest controversies of his career — including his scandalous breakup with former girlfriend Britney Spears and the fallout of his still-infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show performance with Janet Jackson in 2004. The clip also briefly teases a behind-the-scenes look at Timberlake’s oft-memed DWI arrest in 2024.

“I’m sure that you’re going to go back and see these incredibly sweet and goofy things from my childhood,” Timberlake tells Stevens. “And some things that are really hard to talk about.”

Additionally, the series will feature appearances from a number of other famous figures in the pop star’s life, including Pharrell Williams, “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels and Timberlake’s wife, actress Jessica Biel.

“Timberlake” marks Stevens’ first documentary effort since his popular 2023 Netflix docuseries, “Beckham.” That four-part look at the life and career of U.K. football star David Beckham produced more than a few viral moments and earned acclaim for the unfiltered access it provided viewers into its subject’s world.

Whether or not “Timberlake” will be able to recreate the success of “Beckham” remains to be seen. Stevens and Timberlake have, however, worked together before. The multi-hyphenate singer and performer starred as the lead in Stevens’ 2021 scripted feature drama “Palmer” as an ex-convict who takes a boy from a troubled home under his wing.

The first two episodes of “Timberlake” premiere on Friday, Dec. 11, on Apple TV. Its remaining two installments are scheduled to follow one at a time on Friday, Dec. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 23.