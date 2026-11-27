Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If you were a pop music fan in the early 2000s (particularly if you’re a woman), you likely had some very heated arguments with your friends on one topic in particular: Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC. You had to be one or the other, and on Thursday night, Justin Timberlake made his allegiances pretty clear.

Obviously, he’ll always be Team NSYNC considering, well, he was in the band. But when it came time to actually perform a Backstreet Boys song during his Thanksgiving appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Timberlake jokingly refused.