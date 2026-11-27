If you were a pop music fan in the early 2000s (particularly if you’re a woman), you likely had some very heated arguments with your friends on one topic in particular: Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC. You had to be one or the other, and on Thursday night, Justin Timberlake made his allegiances pretty clear.
Obviously, he’ll always be Team NSYNC considering, well, he was in the band. But when it came time to actually perform a Backstreet Boys song during his Thanksgiving appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Timberlake jokingly refused.
“Oh god,” he said as the music kicked in. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no.”
Host Jimmy Fallon took the lead, having no qualms about musically betraying his best friend. As Fallon sang the opening lyrics of “I Want It That Way,” Timberlake ripped his hand from Fallon’s.
“I do not desire this!” he said.
Still, Fallon pressed on, singing earnestly.
“This is sacrilegious, what will the fans say?” Timberlake tried one last time, before happily singing out with his whole chest. Naturally, the audience joined in as well.
The number was part of the duo’s “History of Party Songs” bit, in which they sang a roughly 6-minute mashup of popular party songs from over the years, including “This Is How We Do It,” “Brick House,” “Get Low” and more.
Surprisingly (and perhaps insultingly), and for reasons unknown, no NSYNC songs made it into the medley of party songs. Not even “Pop” or “Bye Bye Bye.”