CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins missed the season finale of HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Friday because of President Donald Trump’s White House press conference following his trip to China kept her in Washington, D.C.

Collins had been announced as a panelist for the Nov. 20 episode alongside Democratic Texas Rep.-elect Bobby Pulido. However, by Thursday night, promotional materials for the show had removed her from the lineup and listed MS NOW correspondent Jacob Soboroff as her replacement.

After The Daily Beast tweeted out “The CNN star was quietly dropped from the lineup just hours after HBO announced her as a guest” on Friday night, Collins took to X to address her absence on Saturday, explaining that her White House reporting responsibilities had prevented her from making the taping.

Yes, because I was….at the White House for a press conference with the president. But Maher’s team was gracious and understanding and I can’t wait to watch the season finale! https://t.co/i4e3jKWKV7 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 21, 2026

Because the episode was taped in Los Angeles ahead of its Friday night broadcast, Collins was unable to do both as the press conference coincided with the show’s production.

Soboroff responded to Collins, tweeting, “Was happy to hold it down in your stead. You were missed.”

was happy to hold it down in your stead. you were missed. — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) November 21, 2026

The scheduling change came as Collins also drew attention on Friday after she was caught on a hot mic commenting on the lighting inside the White House press briefing room.

“Is it not bad that there’s zero lighting in here? All the lights are off. Does it not look super dark on camera?” she was overheard saying while speaking on her phone.

Collins then appeared to suggest that the lighting had been changed at the president’s request, saying, “I was just checking on something because — I mean, they turned the lights off because the president only wants those. Well, we don’t have any other option.”

Despite the last-minute change, Collins indicated that she remained on good terms with Maher’s team and looked forward to watching the season finale. And with a CNN spokesperson telling the Daily Mail that they are rescheduling her appearance on “Real Time.”