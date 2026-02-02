‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Boss Knew That Episode 3 Twist Would Be Spoiled Early — He Still Tried to Keep It Secret

Note: This story contains spoilers from “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Episode 3.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” dropped one of its worst-kept secrets at the end of the third episode—and showrunner Ira Parker said he had to make peace with the fact that it might be spoiled for many viewers beforehand.

At the end of the third episode, Dunk (Peter Claffey) confronts Aerion (Finn Bennett) during a puppet show. The Targaryen prince attacks Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford) for her show depicting the death of a dragon. Aerion breaks her hand and Dunk steps in and knocks the prince to the ground. He’s seized by Aerion’s men and is set up to be killed when a voice rings out, commanding them to stop.

It is Egg, and at the sight of him, Aerion stops, looking both annoyed and surprised. He asks the young squire what happened to his hair, and Egg tells him he cut it off because he did not want to look like Aerion—his brother. Egg is, in fact, Aegon V Targaryen, the youngest son of Maekar.

Parker told TheWrap he went into the show wanting Egg’s lineage to be a big reveal for everyone. But a conversation with “House of the Dragon” showrunner Ryan Condal prepared him for the twist being spoiled, which ultimately changed his approach to the character. Initially, he hoped to keep it under wraps.

“Very secret, in spite of someone who we will not call by name saying something at a Comic-Con in front of 5,000 people,” Parker said. “No, the truth is I made my peace with it a long time ago. Ryan Condal pointed out to me pretty early on that [Egg’s secret] is not a plot point, it’s a character attribute, and that it could come out earlier.”

How to handle the reveal of Egg’s true identity was clearly a challenge for those in the know covering the show in the run-up to the season—and even for HBO’s marketing team. While some podcasters debated in spoiler sections of their episodes how much they could say about Egg, others were speaking openly about it following the 2025 New York Comic-Con.

Condal’s conversation with Parker ultimately led him to write the reveal in a way that would still feel fun, both for the growing number of viewers who had already caught on and for the lucky few who remained unspoiled.

“So that was very helpful, because it was important for the people who do know, and anyone who would get spoiled for that, you get this whole extra layer of when is Dunk going to find out, and being able to pick up on just tiny little things that most people watching it wouldn’t feel,” Parker said. “And if you haven’t had it spoiled, you get a nice twist at the end of Episode 3, which catapults you into the second half of the season. But, I hope we talked about Egg, the Stable Boy up until Episode 3.”

Now that Egg’s family has tracked the missing boy down, there will be a lot coming in the back half of the season to see how much the little squire can influence Dunk’s fate. Striking a Targaryen as a lowborn hedge knight is not great for those who want to live a long and storied life – but having Egg on his side might prove to make the difference.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.