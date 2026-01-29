Noah Beck, Marshawn Lynch Get Squires in ‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Social Series

Celebrities are getting the Westeros squire treatment as part of a new marketing campaign for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

The new campaign – titled “Squire For Hire” – is a series of three videos where a handful of celebrities are sent a Taskrabbit squire to help them with things around the house. The first video features TikTok personality Noah Beck having a squire help him out with everyday chores around his place. Following videos will feature Marshawn Lynch and The Chainsmokers.

“Through standout celebrity collaborations and a first-of-its-kind Taskrabbit sweepstakes,” Mark Doumet, vice president of HBO Max Originals Marketing, said “Squire For Hire invites fans to experience ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ in ways that reflect the series itself, unexpected, character-driven, and genuinely funny. It’s a playful reintroduction to Westeros that signals this new style of adaptation, one that embraces wit and heart alongside the epic.”

The video series is not where the series ends though. HBO Max and Taskrabbit continued their partnership into a sweepstakes where the grand prize winner will have the squire from the “Squire For Hire” videos come to their house with a team to help with their own chores. Fans of the show – or just those who need to get a bunch of things done around the house – can apply at SquireForHire.com. The winner must be based in Los Angeles.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” airs Sunday nights on HBO and streams on HBO Max. It stars Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Finn Bennett and Sam Spruell.