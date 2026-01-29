WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Signs With 3 Arts Sports

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has signed with 3 Arts Sports as she expands her career into entertainment, media and other business ventures.

The Indiana Fever player will lean on the company as she builds her brand off the court with opportunities rooted in storytelling and entertainment, as well as brand partnerships. She will continue to be represented by her agent Perry Rogers, who serves as CEO and founder of PRP.

After leading Indiana to the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship, Cunningham has already begun her crossover into entertainment with her podcast “Show Me Something,” which she hosts alongside childhood friend and reality star West Wilson. She’s also served as a guest analyst for Phoenix Suns games.

The partnership with 3 Arts Sports, the sports management division of Lionsgate’s 3 Arts Entertainment, will connect Cunningham to the company’s management roster of top entertainment figures as well as productions for series like “Running Point,” “Welcome to Wrexham,” “Nobody Wants This,” “Hacks,” “The Paper” and “The Hunting Wives.”

“We’re excited to partner with 3 Arts Sports to combine our expertise on the court and in marketing with their knowledge in media and entertainment to provide the strongest network for a true multi-hyphenate athlete,” Rogers said in a statement. “Sophie is as dynamic as they come, and it was important to us to curate a team around her who can execute that vision beyond the court.”

“Sophie represents the modern athlete – bold, expressive, and driven by purpose beyond the game,” 3 Arts Sports co-heads Aaron and André Eanes added in a joint statement. “She brings a strong point of view, natural charisma, and a clear vision for where she wants to go next. We’re excited to work alongside her existing team to help build a platform that extends her impact into entertainment, storytelling, and meaningful business opportunities.”

Cunningham joins a roster of top tier athletes represented by 3 Arts, which includes Travis Kelce, NFL all-pro Myles Garrett and NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, among others.