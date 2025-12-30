‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Stars Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop to Make Late Night Debut on Jimmy Fallon

“KPop Demon Hunters” stars Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop will make their late night debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” next month.

The speaking voices behind beloved characters Rumi and Jinu, respectively, will appear on the NBC late night show on Monday, Jan. 12, which will also feature Kristen Wiig and Ashton Kutcher, as well as a musical performance by Ty Meyer.

Their upcoming appearance marks both the stars’ first late night appearance as well as their first interview together, given that most press opportunities for the Netflix animation hit have seen the singing voices behind Huntrix — Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — take the spotlight.

The singing trio stopped by “The Tonight Show” for their first televised interview in October, where they performed their first full live rendition of “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters.” Since their appearance, social media content from their visit has garnered a combined 379 million video views and 39 million engagements across the major social platforms, per NBC.

The trio, who also received five Grammy nominations including “Song of the Year,” was also featured in the Snoop Dogg-hosted halftime show for Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day games.

Beyond the Grammy nods, “KPop Demon Hunters” has earned three Golden Globe nominations, two Critics Choice nominations and won NYFCC’s best animated feature. Since premiering this summer, “KPop Demon Hunters” has become Netflix’s most-watched film of all time with 325.1 million views to date, and still appears high up on the streamer’s weekly top 10 movies list.

Before Cho and Ahn’s appearance on Jan. 12, “The Tonight Show” will return with a new installment on Monday, Jan. 5 featuring guests Sadie Sink and Josh Charles as well as a musical performance by AJR.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by showrunner Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. The late night show hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, and tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

“The Tonight Show” airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.