Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad to Reprise ‘Frozen’ Characters for Nat Geo Series

The original “Frozen” cast will return for Disney Animation and National Geographic’s upcoming nature series “The Real Frozen.”

The series will imagine the beloved animated characters as if they were actually inhabiting the icy worlds that the animated movie was based on. The series will showcase the landscapes of Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden as well as the animals who inhabit the “Frozen” universe, according to the network.

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff will all reprise their roles as Anna, Elsa and Kristoff, respectively. The trio will serve as narrators, guiding viewers through the nature documentary bringing in the Disney Animation whimsy. Josh Gad will also make special appearances as Olaf throughout the series.

“At National Geographic, we’re passionate about inspiring the next generation through stories kids love and parents trust,” Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Content, said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring together Disney’s beloved stories and characters with National Geographic’s boundary-pushing natural history storytelling, introducing kids and families to the incredible wonders of the world and opening the door to a lifetime of discovery.”

“The Real Frozen” is the latest NatGeo-Disney collaboration, setting beloved animation films in the worlds of their real-life counterparts. The franchise includes Emmy-winning “A Real Bug’s Life,” “Lion” depicting the real-life “Lion King” and the upcoming “The Real Finding Nemo.”

“There is no one better than National Geographic to bring viewers a look at the real places in the world that inspired the creation of the ‘Frozen’ world and its magical wondrous environments,” “Frozen 3” producer Christina Chen said. “We are thrilled to have our lead characters with our talented cast and original ‘Frozen’ animators who bring them to life be part of this series.”

“Frozen 3” is slated to come out in theaters on Nov. 24, 2027.

“The Real Frozen” will premiere on the Nat Geo cable channel and stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Jeff Wilson will direct the series for Silverback Films.

“We know there are extraordinary animal tales out there in the world, and this collaboration gives us the chance to show audiences that the real world of ‘Frozen’ is every bit as magical as the animated version, with a sense of wonder and even perhaps a wink,” Wilson said.

Elisabeth Oakham and Katie Parsons serve as director and producers on all episodes for Silverback Films. Janet H. Vissering will executive produce for National Geographic.