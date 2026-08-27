‘Lanterns’ Debuts at No. 2 on Streaming Charts, but Can’t Beat This Big Boy | Chart

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As summer draws to a close, the Samba weekly Wrap Report streaming chart is in a period of transition. The biggest hit of the summer, “House of the Dragon,” is absent from this week’s chart for the first time in two months, while other chart mainstays wrap up their seasons.

Of course, the streaming landscape means there are always new titles popping up, and this week’s chart has four debuts, including a brand new HBO Max series in the second spot.

First though, let’s look to the top of the chart, where “Reacher” sits for the second consecutive week. The Amazon Prime Video series, an adaptation of the novels by author Lee Child, is reaching new heights in its fourth season. This is a fast-paced season as well, with Amazon adding the first three episodes on Aug. 12, and wrapping up with its eight episodes on Sept. 16. Die-hard fans will be delighted to know that a spinoff series, “Neagley,” also debuts on Sept. 16.

Second this week is “Lanterns,” on HBO Max. The series is the third streaming TV series in the DC Universe, following “Creature Commandos” and “Peacemaker.” Of course, HBO Max had a massive hit in late 2024 with “The Penguin,” another series based on DC Comics characters, but not part of the current DC Universe franchise. Intellectual property is confusing, we know.

The top streaming shows for Aug. 17-23 (Samba TV)

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

“Ted Lasso,” perhaps Apple TV+’s biggest hit, rises up to third this week as its surprise fourth season rolls along. It’s followed by Zoe Saldaña’s spy thriller, “Special Ops: Lioness,” in its third season on Paramount+.

Continuing our trend of returning hit shows, “Outer Banks” comes in fifth this week. The Netflix teen drama returned for its fifth season on August 20.

It’s followed by another slice of Netflix teen fare, “Don’t Say Good Luck.” The high school musical drama moves up four spots in its second week on the chart.

“Facing El Chapo,” yet another Netflix title, debuts in seventh this week. The Mexican drama film tells the story of the manhunt for the notorious Mexican drug lord “El Chapo.”

There’s a double dose of Apple TV+ up next. First is “Lucky,” the Anya Taylor-Joy led crime thriller. The miniseries enjoyed a solid chart presence throughout its run, and aired its finale this week.

That’s followed by “Silo.” The science fiction series returned for its third season back in early July and has built up a chart presence in recent weeks. With two episodes to go, can it hang on?

Finally, in tenth we find “Furious,” as the Hulu crime drama returns to the chart after a week away.

The top linear shows for Aug. 17-23 (Samba TV)

While streaming is in a time of transition, the fall season hasn’t quite hit linear yet. “America’s Got Talent” extends its summer streak atop the chart, and it’s followed by tried-and-true TV fare.

“Wheel of Fortune” only claims one spot on this week’s chart, but it comes in second. It’s followed by game shows “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and “Jeopardy!”

There’s a trio of “American” titles up next, with “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja,” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” going fourth, fifth and sixth.

“Celebrity Family Feud” is eight, “the Price is Right” is ninth, and “Big Brother,” in the midst of its 28th season, lands in tenth.