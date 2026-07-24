‘Lanterns’ Trailer Teases Arrival of Sinestro, Manhunters

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In new footage for DC Studios and HBO’s “Lanterns,” Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan takes the oath.

DC and HBO brought the footage to Comic-Con on Fridya, giving a massive new look at the upcoming comic book series. Featured in the trailer alongside Kyle Chandler’s and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart. It also features a big look at Ulrich Thomsen as Thaal Sinestro and teases the arrival of the classic DC Comics villains known as the Manhunters.

You can watch the full trailer below.

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The footage features Hal Jordan talking to his arch-nemesis, Sinestro, a former Green Lantern and Hal’s mentor who turned on his former Corpsmen. It also mentions Manhunters for the first time in a foreboding exchange between Hal and Kyle.

In the comics, the Manhunters were a group of robotic policemen created by the Guardians of the Universe in an attempt to patrol and protect various planets. This was the Guardians’ first attempt at what would later become the Green Lantern Corps. Eventually, the Manhunters went haywire (leading to such villains as the rageful Red Lantern Atrocitus), causing them to be decommissioned.

“Lanterns” was created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King for HBO, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television. Joining Chandler and Pierre in the cast is Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, as well as Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan and Jason Ritter.

“Lanterns” won’t be the last time that fans see Pierre’s John Stewart on the screen. The character has already been confirmed to appear in “Man of Tomorrow,” the sequel to James Gunn’s “Superman” starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. John is one of a vast number of DC heroes to appear in this film, including Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, reprising his role from the DCEU film of the same name.