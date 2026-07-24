‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 Trailer: 5-Year Time Jump Shows Sauron at War

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Middle-earth is barreling towards all-out war in a new teaser for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3, which was shared at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

The latest installment of the Prime Video series, which returns Nov. 11, jumps forward five years since the fall of Eregion, taking place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron. Plus, Simon Pegg has been cast as the voice of The Balrog.

The Dark Lord’s armies have conquered nearly the entire world with the exception of Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by the Three Rings. The Dwarves, Elves, Men and Wizards must find a way to come together and stop Sauron before he crafts the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will and rule all Middle-earth.

Watch the trailer below:

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Among the notable highlights in the teaser are brief glimpses of Sauron forging the One Ring and a look at newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrays Galadriel’s long lost husband Celeborn. Other new additions in Season 3 include Zubin Varla as Khamûl the Easterling of Rhûn, Eddie Marsan as King Durin IV’s older brother Thráin, Andrew Richardson as Elendil’s younger son and Isildur’s brother Anárion and Adam Young as a mysterious Orc named Marnûkh.

The series, which has attracted over 185 million viewers worldwide, continues to be one of Amazon’s strongest drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups. Through their respective 91-day post-premiere launch windows and ranked by viewers, Season 1 remains the biggest series premiere in the history of Amazon and Season 2 is among its Top 5 most-watched returning seasons ever. Season 2 debuted as the No. 1 original series on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart and remained in the top 4 throughout its entire run.

Season 3 is executive produced by showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay, as well as Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell and director Charlotte Brandstrom. Amazon MGM Studios and Matthew Penry-Davey serve as producers, while Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

The first four episodes of Season 3 will premiere on Nov. 11, followed by episodes 5 and 6 on Nov. 18 and episodes 7 and 8 on Nov. 26. Check out the full teaser from San Diego Comic-Con in the video above.