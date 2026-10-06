Seth Meyers Lampoons Trump’s ‘High IQ’ Claim Using His Own Words

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“Late Night” host Seth Meyers ridiculed President Trump Monday over the latter’s claim that he is a “high IQ person” by using the president’s words against him.

“I know you think the president is a demented imbecile with oatmeal for brains. Your words, not mine. True story: An audience member said it,” Meyers said at the top of his NBC monologue. “Hey, Kash Patel? If you want their name, I will give it to you in return for immunity! I cannot survive prison… unless it’s, like, a white collar prison and it’s only for a week. In which case, I’d jump at the chance to have a break from my kids.”

Meyers went on to roll a clip of Trump telling the audience at a recent campaign rally that he is a “high IQ person” who has “among the highest IQs anywhere in the world.” To push back against that claim, Meyers decided to read verbatim a response Trump gave Time magazine when asked if he trusts OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in which he once again brought up his uncle who used to teach at MIT.

“I like him. Do I trust him? Who do I trust? I like Sam Altman. Smart. Dario’s smart. They’re all smart,” Trump told the outlet. “We’re dealing with a very high level of IQ. Very very high level. That’s a good thing. I like that. I like it. Did you see the story about my uncle?”

“Just once, I would love someone to ask a simple follow up to this uncle story,” Meyers said in response. “Like, ‘What class did he teach?’ Or, ‘What does MIT stand for?’ Or, ‘Spell Massachusetts.’”

Meyers subsequently rolled another clip of Trump at a rally calling the Democrats the “Dumbocrats” and marveling over his own cleverness. “I can’t believe it took me nine years to come up with that one. But it’s very descriptive because their policy is so bad,” Trump said, later adding, “Most people don’t know ‘dumb.’ They all think that dumb doesn’t have a ‘B.’”

“Oh, yeah. He definitely can’t spell Massachusetts,” Meyers remarked, telling the president, “By the way, I also can’t believe it took you nine years to come up with that. You know what took less time than that? The construction of the Burj Khalifa! That was built in six years!”

“It took less time to build the tallest skyscraper in the world than it took you to figure out that the word ‘dumb’ has a ‘B’ in it,” Meyers concluded.