Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Returns to Colbert to Explain Her Documentary: ‘Just Like Me, It Is a Very Creepy Mystery’ | Video

“Melania” beat early predictions and scored $7 million at the box office in its opening weekend but Stephen Colbert still isn’t really sure what the documentary is actually about. So, on Wednesday night, he recruited the First Lady herself to explain it to him. Well, Laura Benanti’s take on the First Lady, anyway.

During his show on Wednesday, the CBS host carved out some time to take a break from politics to talk about something fun, like movies. When his movie of choice was “Melania,” he earned groans and boos from the audience, but Colbert quickly silenced them.

“No, no, no, no, no. If I have to think about it, you have to think about it,” he retorted.

Colbert then picked apart the film’s actual success, noting that while $7 million beat projections and was a record opening for a documentary, it didn’t even come close to recouping the costs to make it. The late night host then argued that Melania Trump’s actual explanation of the film was “more confusing than ‘Tenet.’” So, he brought her out to give her a chance to explain more.

“Hello, Stephen, it is very cinematic for you to be seeing me right now!” Laura Benanti crowed, returning in her impression of Trump.

“Just like me, it is a very creepy mystery,” she explained of the documentary itself. “I play Melania, the third wife of an aging billionaire. I am moving into a spooky old mansion called the White House, where I definitely live and sleep with my husband. Wink!”

When Colbert asked the faux-Melania what the story was actually about, her answer was simple: “About $28 million in my pocket, cha-ching!”

Colbert also asked the woman about the controversy of the film internationally, pointing out that it was pulled entirely from South Africa.

“They should not have done that,” the fake Melania replied. “The only person that should have pulled out in South Africa is Elon Musk’s dad. Boom goes the rocket ship!”

You can watch Benanti’s full appearance as Melania Trump in the video above.