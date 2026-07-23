‘Law & Order’ Cast Shakeup: Reid Scott Exits as James Badge Dale Joins for Season 26

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Reid Scott is set to depart “Law & Order” with James Badge Dale tapped as his successor for Season 26.

Scott has played Senior Detective Vincent Riley for the past several seasons, having joined the Dick Wolf-created crime procedural for its 23rd season.

As for Dale, this isn’t his first time appearing on a Wolf drama, as he previously had a one episode stint on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in 2002. He’s set to play a new Senior Detective, filling the void left by Scott.

It’s said Scott’s Det. Riley will close out his story across a few episodes before Dale’s detective, whose character name has yet to be revealed, joins the squad. Additionally, it’s currently unclear when this transition is set to take place during Season 26.

Wolf’s drama is no stranger to shaking up its main cast, as Mehcad Brooks, who played Scott’s partner Junior Detective Jalen Shaw, departed the series last year. Not to mention, Scott stepped in for Jeffrey Donovan, who played Detective Frank Cosgrove, when he left after Season 22.

Dale, who is best know for his work in “24,” “Hightown,” “The Pacific” and “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” will join an ensemble cast that includes Tony Goldwyn, Hugh Dancy, Maura Tierney and Odelya Halevi. The show will return in October, premiering behind the Mariska Hargitay-led spinoff “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Dale is repped by CAA, MJ Management and Michael Auerbach.

Deadline was first to report word of Scott’s exit and Dale’s casting.