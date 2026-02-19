Lawrence O’Donnell Sounds Alarm on Trump’s Rigged Election ‘Crime Spree’: ‘The Most Important Story This Year’ | Video

As President Trump continues to call for nationalized elections — but denies he’s doing so, despite being recorded saying it — MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell sounded the alarm this week on the president’s planned “crime spree” headed into midterms.

During his show on Wednesday night, O’Donnell noted that Trump’s own hometown newspaper recently dubbed his second administration “the most powerful crime syndicate in history.” But, to O’Donnell’s eye, the paper didn’t even touch on everything Trump has done.

“The Daily News did not even include in its description of the most powerful crime syndicate in history all of Donald Trump’s violations of the emoluments clause to enrich himself, including accepting the gift of a 747 aircraft from the Middle Eastern dictatorship of Qatar, and the billions of Donald dollars Donald Trump is making in cryptocurrency ventures and other rackets that he is running during his presidency,” he said.

“Donald Trump knows that all of that apparent corruption could be effectively investigated by congressional committees if, and only if, Democrats win the House of Representatives this year or win the Senate this year,” he continued.

Watch the full segment below:

Play video

To prevent that, O’Donnell said, Trump is simply trying to stop the elections, or at the very least make them harder and more intimidating to vote in. One method of doing so was sending the FBI to raid election offices in Fulton County, Georgia, and calling for Republicans to nationalize elections.

“Donald Trump publicly appears to be planning an election crime spree, even worse than the conspiracy he was indicted for running to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and that is the most important story of this year,” O’Donnell said.

You can watch Lawrence O’Donnell’s full segment in the video above.