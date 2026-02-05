‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Loses it After Trump Denies Something He Said on Camera Again: ‘I’m Getting Hysterical’

Days after President Trump called for Republicans to nationalize elections, he insisted in a new interview this week that he never said that, despite being recorded when he did. And on Thursday morning, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg simply couldn’t take it.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed Trump’s appearance on former Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino’s podcast. While there — though he wasn’t on camera, the president only phoned in — Trump said “Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.” But, when NBC Nightly News host Tom Llamas pressed Trump on it a few days later, the president retorted that “I didn’t say nationalize.”

“Is your TV broke?” Whoopi said bewilderedly, watching the clip back. “Has nobody showed you the things that have come out of your mouth, sir? You did say that! We talked about — we saw you say it! It’s on video! Unless now you’re telling everybody that that was AI.”

TRUMP WILL ACCEPT MIDTERM RESULTS IF THEY’RE 'HONEST': 'The View' co-hosts weigh in after the president was asked about wanting Republicans to nationalize voting. pic.twitter.com/1GhVlhQS4X — The View (@TheView) February 5, 2026

From there, the moderated needed a moment to try and find her words, as she was so frustrated, prompting host Joy Behar to interject.

“Maybe he has short-term memory loss,” Behar suggested.

But, this isn’t the first time the president has denied saying something that he said on camera. It happened as recently as last month, and dates back to at least 2020.

After a few stuttering attempts, Whoopi finally got to the actual question at hand, which was whether Trump’s latest election fraud claims signal that Republicans will try and reject the midterm election results with more fraud claims if they lose.

But, as Whoopi teed up that question, she had to stifle her laughter, once again struggling to get through it.

“I’m getting hysterical, I’m just letting you know,” she said, trying to pull herself together.

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.