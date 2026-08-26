Leah Remini Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 16

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Leah Remini is stepping into the fray on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” according to media reports.

The actress and anti-Scientology activist will join the full-time cast of the Bravo reality series in Season 16. She’ll co-star alongside Kyle Richards, Erika “Jayne” Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe, Sutton Stracke and new cast member Tracy Tutor. Jennifer Tilly is also slated to appear on Season 16 of the Bravo show, but in a “friend of the cast” capacity.

Remini’s addition to the cast is a bit late in the season, as “RHOBH” has already begun filming. Remini, however, is set to begin filming this week.

While Remini is new to the Bravo series, she isn’t new to unscripted television, having starred on TLC’s “Leah Remini: It’s All Relative” between 2014 and 2015. The docuseries followed Remini’s home life and starred her then-husband, Angelo Pagán, as well as daughter Sofia, mother Vicki Marshall and stepfather George Marshall.

Additionally, Remini co-produced and co-hosted the Emmy-winning A&E docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which ran for three seasons between 2016 and 2019. The project arose after Remini became an outspoken critic of Scientology, detailing her experiences with high-profile faith leaders in her 2015 memoir, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.”

Remini, along with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Alex Weresow, Devon Graham Hammonds, Erin Gamble, Rachelle Mendez and Jeana Dill, won the Outstanding Informational Series or Special Emmy in 2017. They scored a second win in the same category in 2020.

A representative for NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

TMZ was first to report Remini’s casting on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She is represented by WME and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.