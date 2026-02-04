Liam Neeson Tells ‘Late Night’ Audience to Shut Up as They Giggle at Him for Reading His New Movie’s Synopsis | Video

Liam Neeson was not tolerating any giggles at his expense from the “Late Night” audience on Tuesday night. In fact, the actor told them point blank to “shut up” when it happened.

Don’t worry, it was all in good spirits. The moment came early on in his interview with NBC host Seth Meyers, as Neeson was asked to give some details on his new movie “Cold Storage.” As Meyers himself tried to explain it, Neeson went into his coat pocket to grab a piece of paper, which had the movie’s exact synopsis written on it.

“Because I don’t want anybody to sit and go, ‘Well, it’s about, um, these two, uh…’” Neeson explained.

Play video

“Yeah, so you just like to just read,” Meyers finished for him.

Neeson confirmed this was his preference, and double checked he had permission to do so. The audience got a good laugh as he prepared to read the synopsis, prompting Neeson to pause and address them.

“Shut up!” he joked, though he maintained a serious face.

That drew even more laughter from the audience, as well as from Seth Meyers himself, and Neeson did crack a smile to make it clear he was joking, before he did indeed read the synopsis from the slip of paper.

“You know what? I bet the people who write those synopses are just so happy that you just come out and read it,” Meyers said. “Because I’m sure they watch actors describe the movie all the time, and they’re like ‘Just say the thing we wrote!’”

“Yes, I know,” Neeson replied with a chuckle.

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.