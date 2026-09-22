‘Line of Fire’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

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The long summer drought is coming to end on TV, thank goodness. That means it’s time to jump into returning favorites, as well as newcomers — like “Line of Fire.”

Premiering this week, “Line of Fire” brings “Parenthood” star Peter Krause back to NBC, alongside Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Charlie Barnett and more. Per the official synopsis: “A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.”

Here’s what you need to know.

When does it premiere?

“Line of Fire” kicks off on Monday, Sep. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Can I stream it?

Yes, like most NBC shows, it will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

How many episodes are there?

There will reportedly be 13 episodes in the first season of “Line of Fire.” It has not yet been renewed for a second season.

When do new episodes come out?

Episodes will drop weekly, beginning Sep. 21. Episode 2 will air at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, September 28.

Who’s in it?

Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom and Charlie Barnett all star in “Line of Fire.”

Watch the trailer