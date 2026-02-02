First ‘Love Story’ Trailer Teases Passion and Pressure Between JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Sparks are flying in the first trailer for “Love Story,” FX’s upcoming series that chronicles the courtship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. But even though it’s clear that Sarah Pidgeon’s Carolyn and Paul Kelly’s JFK Jr. have a connection, the pressures of being a Kennedy still loom large.

At first, the trailer plays out like every aspirational love story. As JFK Jr. and Carolyn become closer, the music swells and the two share several charged looks. But once their romance becomes more solidified, the tone changes. Warm, romantic lighting framing intimate touches is replaced by the aggressive flashes of paparazzi cameras and massive, cold dining rooms.

“There’s your world, and then there’s mine,” Carolyn says in the first trailer. “It’s not a question if I want to spend the rest of my life with you. It’s a question of if I’m cut out to be Mrs. JFK Jr.”

Check out the full trailer below. The FX original premieres its first three episodes on Feb. 12.

“Love Story” is the fifth installment in Ryan Murphy’s “American Story” franchise for FX. Previous shows include “American Horror Story,” “American Horror Stories,” “American Crime Story” and “American Sports Story.” For its first dive into American love, the drama is exploring one of the saddest romances in modern history.

In the ’90s, JFK Jr. was practically American royalty, hailed as the country’s most eligible bachelor. After a string of high-profile relationships that included Cindy Crawford, Sarah Jessica Parker and Daryl Hannah, Kennedy met Carolyn Bessette while she was working for Calvin Kline. After a whirlwind romance, the two married in 1996. Bessette-Kennedy reportedly struggled to adapt to Kennedy’s highly publicized life. But by nearly all accounts, the two were very much in love.

Three years after their wedding, Kennedy piloted a private aircraft with Bessette-Kennedy and her sister Lauren Bessette as his passengers. After the plane failed to arrive on schedule, it was reported missing. A Navy expedition later found the remains of the plane as well as the bodies of all three in the ocean.

“Love Story” is created by Connor Hines and is executive produced by Hines as well as Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis and Tanase Popa. Max Winkler executive produced and directed the pilot episode. The drama is produced by 20th Television.