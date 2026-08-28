‘Manifest’ Spinoff ‘Arrivals’ Coming to Netflix

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Netflix is expanding the “Manifest” universe once again. The new spinoff series is titled “Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery” and will feature a new cast of characters and a new story. Fittingly, the news about a new series connected to Flight 828’s mysterious flight was announced on Friday — or Aug. 28.

The series comes from the original “Manifest” team and will reunite creator and showunner Jeff Rake with former co-executive producers Margaret Easley and Laura Putney. In their new roles on “Arrivals,” Easley and Putney will serve as co-creators and co-showunners.

“Arrivals” focuses on a mysterious plane that crash-lands in Denver and whose passengers have no memory of who they are, where they came from or why they’re here. A young social worker and a novice Homeland Security agent partner with these arrivals in an attempt to stop a humanity-ending catastrophe. But along the way they realize they’re also part of the puzzle they’re trying to solve.

“We are thrilled to expand the ‘Manifest’ universe with ‘Arrivals,’ led by the original creative team of Jeff Rake, Margaret Easley and Laura Putney,” Jinny Howe, head of scripted series in the U.S. and Canada at Netflix, said. “Their return ensures the creative continuity essential to this franchise, allowing us to honor what made the original a phenomenon while introducing a fresh perspective for fans worldwide.”

“When the idea for Manifest first crash-landed in my head, I never imagined where it would lead,” Rake said on behalf of all three showrunners. “To now bring fans a brand-new mystery from that world is quite simply beyond my wildest dreams. ‘Arrivals’ co-creators and co-showrunners Laura Putney and Margaret Easley have been my trusted colleagues for over a decade. Their contribution to the ‘Manifest’ mothership cannot be overstated. It was a no-brainer to make them my partners on this spinoff. Together we’ve set out to create something bold, surprising, deeply human and full of the kind of big ideas that spark conversations long after the credits roll. We can’t wait for a whole new audience — and longtime Manifest fans — to discover Arrivals.”

Additional executive producers include Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Back To The Future”) and Jack Rapke (“Manifest,” “Cast Away”) of Compari Entertainment as well as Len Goldstein (“Manifest,” “Hart of Dixie”) of Tall Baby Productions as part of its overall deal with WBTV and Jacqueline Levine (“Manifest,” “Project Blue Book”). The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

“Manifest” first premiered on NBC where it ran for three seasons before it moved to Netflix for its fourth and final season. Since “Manifest” became available to stream on Netflix in the first half of 2023, all four seasons of the drama have amassed more than 130 million views. Season 4 of “Manifest” spent nine weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV list and hit No. 1 in over 90 countries.