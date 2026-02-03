Elle Fanning Gets Thrifty With Alien-Themed OnlyFans to Pay for Baby Bills in ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Teaser

The first teaser for Apple TV’s “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” introduces Elle Fanning as Margo, a college dropout and aspiring writer who gets thrifty with an alien-themed OnlyFans to pay for her mounting baby bills.

In the teaser for the TV adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s novel of the same name, Fanning’s Margo gets a reality check when she gets a positive result on not one, but three pregnancy tests. Her life changes before her eyes, and so does her bank account, which now dwindles at the cost of baby supplies, prompting a mid-shopping crash out wherein Margo lays down on the floor of a Bloomingdale’s.

“Get yourself back up off the floor, young lady,” Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Margo’s mom, says in the Tuesday trailer. “There are no victims in Bloomingdale’s.”

While Margo takes a bit longer to moan and groan about her crisis, she eventually finds a gig equipped to pay her bills: OnlyFans. But Margo, with two friends by her side, takes a different approach to the platform by embracing an alien motif, with Margo painting herself green under her silver bikini top in a video.

The videos pay off, but lead to some awkward conversations with her dad, played by Nick Offerman, who asks her, “What are you doing in there?” Margo, donning a robe, responds, “We’re making educational videos.”

Hailing from A24 and David E. Kelley, who serves as showrunner and writer, the series also stars Nicole Kidman, Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.

Kelley executive produces alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures, Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films, and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Pfeiffer, Thorpe, Eva Anderson, Boo Killebrew and Dearbhla Walsh, who directed the pilot, also serve as EPs.

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” premieres April 15 with three episodes, with new episodes of the eight-episode series dropping Wednesdays through May 20.