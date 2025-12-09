‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Sets April Premiere at Apple TV, First Look at Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer | Photos

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” has set an April premiere date at Apple TV.

The adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s novel of the same name, which stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman, will debut globally on April 15, 2026, with three episodes, with new episodes of the eight-episode series dropping Wednesdays through May 20.

Hailing from prolific TV writer David E. Kelley, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” centers on recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooter’s waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she’s forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them, per the official logline.

In addition to Fanning, Pfeiffer and Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” also stars Nicole Kidman, Thaddea Graham, Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.

In the first look images, which can be seen below, Fanning can be seen in costume as her OnlyFans persona, Hungry Ghost, while Offerman can be seen in the wrestling ring.

Kelley serves as showrunner and writer for the show, which is produced by A24. Kelley executive produces alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films as well as Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Additional EPs include Pfeiffer, Thorpe, Eva Anderson and Boo Killebrew.

Dearbhla Walsh, who also serves as an EP, directed the pilot, while additional directors for the series include Kate Herron and Alice Seabright.

Check out the first look images of the series: