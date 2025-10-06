Paramount+ Gives Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning-Led ‘Discretion’ Straight-to-Series Order

Paramount+ has given the Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning-led legal thriller “Discretion” a straight to series order.

The eight-episode drama, which was acquired from A24 is based on New York Times bestselling author Chandler Baker’s novel of the same name, marks one of the first original productions under Paramount’s new streaming leadership, Cindy Holland and Jane Wiseman.

Per the logline, the series will follow a summer associate named Lenny (Fanning) at a prestigious Dallas law firm who uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm’s most powerful female partner Sharon (Kidman)—upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost?

Baker will serve as executive producer and writer on the series. Kidman and Fanning will also executive produce via their Blossom Films and Lewellen Pictures banners, respectively.

Other EPs include Susannah Grant, Blossom Films’ Per Saari, Lewellen Pictures’ Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward, Cut To’s Joe Hipps and Linden Entertainment’s Jordan Cerf. A24 serves as producer.

“Discretion” will begin production in 2026.

Baker is behind several TV adaptations of her novels, with the author in the midst of adapting “The Husbands” for Amazon MGM and Plan B, with Kristen Wiig attached to star and produce, while a TV adaptation of “Cutting Teeth” is also in the queue at a streamer.

Her first feature, “Oh. What. Fun.,” which is based on her short story of the same name and co-written by Baker and director Michael Showalter, is set to premiere this holiday season on Prime Video. Baker and Showalter are also developing another project at Sony3000.

Kidman and Fanning are set to co-star in another upcoming TV adaptation from A24 with “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” based on Rufi Thorpe’s novel of the same name and hailing from writer and showrunner David E. Kelley, which landed at Apple TV+.

Kidman is represented by CAA, Media Talent Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Fanning is represented by UTA, TFC Management and Hansen Jacobsen. Baker is repped by CAA, Writers House, Linden and Jackoway Austen Tyerman and Grant is repped by UTA and Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Entertainment Group.

