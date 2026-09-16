Mary Beth Barone A24 Rom-Com Series ‘Hard Feelings’ Lands at Hulu After Bidding War

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Hulu has won a competitive bidding war for “Hard Feelings,” a new romantic comedy series created by and starring Mary Beth Barone, producer A24 announced Wednesday.

“MY LIFE IS A TV SHOW,” Barone wrote on Instagram, sharing the news.

Barone will star as Claire Ambrose, a sought-after New York City dating consultant who teaches straight men communication skills and emotional intelligence while repeatedly finding herself drawn to men who possess neither. The series marks Barone’s first major television venture as a creator and star. It also reunites her with comedian and actor Benito Skinner following their work together on the Amazon/A24 comedy series “Overcompensating.”

Scott King will serve as showrunner, with Barone writing and executive producing. Skinner will also executive produce alongside Mackenzie Roussos of E360 and A24.

Barone currently stars in and writes for “Overcompensating,” which recently wrapped production on its second season. The comedy series, created by Skinner, follows a college freshman navigating fraternity life and his sexuality while forming an unexpected friendship.

Additionally, Barone’s latest comedy special, “Galaxy Brain,” was released on Netflix in July and reached the streamer’s Top 10 during its week of release. The special was also released as a comedy album through Universal Music’s MCA on Aug. 19. She previously self-produced her first stand-up special, “Thought Provoking,” which was released in April 2024.

As a comic, Barone has headlined sold-out shows at the New York Comedy Festival, Netflix Is a Joke Fest and the Edinburgh Fringe. She also co-hosts the podcast “Ride” with Skinner.

Skinner shared the news of the series pickup at Hulu on an Instagram story Wednesday, writing simply, “AHHHHHH!!!!!!!!”