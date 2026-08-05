Molly Ringwald Considers ‘Secret Life of the American Teenager’ Her Worst Work Experience

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Molly Ringwald considers “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” to be one of her worst work experiences.

While talking with Andy Cohen on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the ’80s icon played a game where she was asked to rank some of her roles randomly selected from her IMDB. The list included “Secret Life,” “Not Another Teen Movie,” “Jem and the Holograms” and “Pretty in Pink,” but it was her time on the ABC Family show that landed at the bottom.

“That would be, the worst is one?” Ringwald asked. “Okay, that was it. The worst.”

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Both the host and the audience seemed shocked by the answer. Ringwald explained why the show got such a low score compared to some of the other films mentioned. It came down to experiences working with one unnamed person on the series.

“It was a hard … okay,” Ringwald said. “I loved the cast. I loved Shailene [Woodley], there’s so many people that I worked with that … there was one person that was really difficult.”

She added: “I’m not going to say who that one person is, but yeah. Brought it down to a one.”

The ABC Family series premiered in 2008 and starred Woodley as a teenager who gets pregnant unexpectedly and is forced to navigate the changing relationships with her family and friends as she moves through the experience of pregnancy into motherhood. Ringwald played Woodley’s mother in the series. The pair starred alongside alongside Ken Baumann, Mark Derwin, Megan Park, India Eisley and Francia Raisa.

“The Secret Life of the American Teenager” ended after five seasons in 2013.