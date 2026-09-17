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The latest installment of Netflix’s hit serial killer anthology “Monster” landed Thursday on the streamer — this time covering Lizzie Borden — and boasts a number of stellar needle drops.

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” is intercut with plenty of anachronistic tunes, mostly from the punk and riot girl genres. Among the highlights in the new season of the show is “Cherry Bomb” by The Runaways and “mangeout” by Wet Leg.

Look below for a list of all the songs in “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.”

Episode 1

“Cherry Bomb” by The Runaways

“Hounds of Love” by Kate Bush

Episode 2

“mangeout” by Wet Leg

“Cuntology 101” by Lambrini Girls

Episode 3

“Today” by Jefferson Airplane

“The End” by The Doors

Episode 4

“Stumblin’ In” by Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman

“I’m on Fire” by Chromatics

Episode 6

“Smalltown Boy” by Bronski Beat

Episode 7

The Rolling Stones’ “The Last Time” by Andrew Oldham Orchestra

Episode 8

“Carnival” by Natalie Merchant

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” is now streaming in full on Netflix. Ella Beatty stars as the titular killer. She is joined in the series by Vicky Krieps, Sarah Paulson, Charlie Hunnam, Rebecca Hall, Billie Lourd, Joey Pollari and Jessica Barden.

“When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power and revenge,” a synopsis of the series reads. “The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don’t just shock the world — they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous and gloriously free.”