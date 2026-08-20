‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Sarah Paulson’s Aileen Wuornos

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The new trailer for “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” has revealed the first look of Sarah Paulson as serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

The official trailer for the upcoming installment in the Netflix anthology series offers the best look yet at the story — mainly the infamous Lizzie Borden murders, which the show depicts as inspiring generations of female killers to come. The video begins by showing Borden’s less-than-ideal upbringing and slowly musing about the best weapons to use for killing.

“A knife is too easy,” Vicky Krieps’ character says. “And a rifle is almost too kind a way to go”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYTzF1vna40

Eventually, the camera falls on the axe that Borden used to kill her family in what became one of the most famous murders in America. On Aug. 4, 1892, Lizzie’s father, Andrew Borden, and her stepmother, Abby Borden, were found dead in their Massachusetts home. Both had been repeatedly struck by an axe in broad daylight. Lizzie was originally tried for the crimes and received widespread scrutiny for her contradictory testimony about the day in question. However, she was ultimately acquitted and no one was charged for the murders.

“Let me take the first whack,” Borden says the first time she lays eyes on the future murder weapon.

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” (Credit: Netflix)

The series is going beyond the Borden killing, though. The show is expanding to show the girl’s influence on killers to come, positioning her as an icon to female killers. That’s teased in the final moments of the trailer when Paulson’s Aileen Wuornos – who killed in 1989 and 1990 – seemingly shows up for a visit to the Borden house.

“Oh, I f–king know what happened,” she says when asked about the history.

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” stars Ella Beatty as the titular killer. She is joined in the series by Krieps, Paulson, Charlie Hunnam, Rebecca Hall, Billie Lourd, Joey Pollari and Jessica Barden.

“When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power and revenge,” a press release for the upcoming series reads. “The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don’t just shock the world — they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous and gloriously free.”