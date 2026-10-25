‘MrBeast Lab’ Animated Series Returns With 8 New Episodes in November | Exclusive

MrBeast is returning to animation. Eight new episodes of the animated adventure series “MrBeast Lab” will premiere on YouTube starting in November, TheWrap has exclusively learned.
First released in 2025, “MrBeast Lab” began as a way for Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, and his company, Beast Industries, to test and learn about animation. The series’ first run of 10 three-minute shorts garnered more than 55 million views.
The 2D animated series follows MrBeast, who brings together a team of beasts brought to life by Pandemonium, the living energy of creativity. By the end of the first batch of episodes, the series’ titular lab had been destroyed, and one of its characters had sacrificed himself as the evil Shroud grew more powerful. But not everything is as it appears.
“With no Lab and the Shroud closing in, the team follows a signal that suggests Banana may not be gone,” a press release for the new episodes reads.
Check out the trailer below:
The episode episodes will bring the series’ runtime up to 100 minutes. New episodes will premiere Sundays on YouTube starting on Nov. 1. Here’s the full schedule:
- Episode 1: Sunday, Nov. 1
- Episode 2: Sunday, Nov. 8
- Episode 3: Sunday, Nov. 15
- Episode 4: Sunday, Nov. 22
- Episode 5: Sunday, Nov. 29
- Episode 6: Sunday, Dec. 6
- Episode 7: Saturday, Dec. 12
- Episode 8: Sunday, Dec. 13
“MrBeast Labs” is created by Donaldson with Ben Bjelajac and Michael Cruz serving as its showrunners. Bjelajac, Cruz, Jameel Saleem, Lillian Yu, Conor Hanney, Charley Feldman and Daniel Kibblesmith write the series, and Mike Roberts, who directed the first season, returns as a consulting producer. Animation comes from Studio Moshi. The series was produced by Beast Industries and Moose Toys.