‘MrBeast Lab’ Animated Series Returns With 8 New Episodes in November | Exclusive

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MrBeast is returning to animation. Eight new episodes of the animated adventure series “MrBeast Lab” will premiere on YouTube starting in November, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

First released in 2025, “MrBeast Lab” began as a way for Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, and his company, Beast Industries, to test and learn about animation. The series’ first run of 10 three-minute shorts garnered more than 55 million views.