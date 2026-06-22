Watch the Opening to Adult Swim’s New Series ‘My Two Cars’ | Exclusive

On Monday at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival during the Adult Swim presentation, a new series called “My Two Cars,” from Dan Licata (“Saturday Night Live”) and Joe Pera (“Joe Pera Talks With You”), was revealed.

You can already watch the opening of the new series, below.

Described as “the only show brave enough to explore what happens when a man owns two cars and all the joy and frustration that comes with it,” “My Two Cars” is an animated quarter-hour comedy. The series “follows a man forced to grapple with an absurdly epic daily dilemma: choosing between his two beloved vehicles.” Licata voices the main character, whose name is Keith Asshole.

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“Few shows (and fewer show runners) are courageous enough to explore life’s biggest questions,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement. “But Dan and Joe are more than brave enough to confront head-on the perplexity of which car to drive today.”

“It’s a simple premise with good characters and great cars,” Licata and Pera added. “We appreciate Adult Swim allowing us to see such a dumb idea through into an entire season.”

This is Pera’s second Adult Swim series following his acclaimed “Joe Pera Talks With you.” Licata is also returning to [AS] after writing for Pera’s series and contributing to the animated comedy “Teenage Euthanasia.”

Animation for “My Two Cars” comes courtesy of Green Street Pictures, one of the most exciting animation studios currently working. They are the ones behind “Common Side Effects,” which will be back for a second season soon, and the Emmy-nominated and damnably short-lived “Scavengers Reign.”