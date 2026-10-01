NBC’s ‘Line of Fire’ Starts Strong With 8.6 Million Viewers Across Platforms | Exclusive

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“Line of Fire” is starting strong on NBC. The crime family drama from creator Joshua Safran gathered 8.6 million viewers across platforms and encore broadcasts, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

That marks a 48% increase for the broadcast network’s 10 p.m. Monday timeslot from last fall, which then housed the second season of medical drama “Brilliant Minds.” The show captured the best three-day DVR lift for any NBC drama premiere since “Quantum Leap” in 2022, per Nielsen data.

“Line of Fire” also earned a 63% retention of the audience of its lead-in “The Voice,” a higher percentage than any other previous drama series in that timeslot. An even more promising sign is that the show gained momentum with Episode 2, posting a 47% viewership increase in the 18-49 demo from the premiere. That could be credited to a big twist revealed at the end of the series premiere, which likely brought new viewers in to see what happened next.

Taylor Bloom, Tommy O’Brien, Kat Cunning, Hope Davis and Peter Krause in “Line of Fire.” (Spencer Pazer/NBC)

It all looks well for NBC’s Monday lineup, with “The Voice” and “Line of Fire” helping to secure a 10% increase in total viewership year-over-year, and 11% in the 18-49 demo.

“Line of Fire” follows a family of law enforcement officers who juggle complex family dynamics while solving cases for their respective agencies, which include the Secret Service, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and the Department of Justice. The show stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Tommy O’Brien, Kat Cunning, Taylor Bloom and Charlie Barnett.

“Line of Fire” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. PT on NBC.