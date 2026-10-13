‘NCIS’ OGs Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly to Reunite on ‘Origins’ Spinoff

“NCIS” legends Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly will reunite on screen for the first time in a decade.
The actors, who play Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Tony DiNozzo, will come together on spinoff series “NCIS: Origins” this October, part of their respective return storylines on the CBS franchise.
The reunion will take place during the Oct. 20 episode of “Origins,” when Gibbs returns to the agency’s D.C. headquarters to enlist the help of new director Tony after Gibbs was shot by assailants in the “Origins” Season 3 premiere — and the bad guys promised to go after someone else from the character’s past next.
Watch a sneak peek for the episode below:
The reunion comes as both Harmon and Weatherly take on big on-screen roles in the franchise for the first time in years. Harmon, an executive producer and narrator on “Origins,” is set to appear in every episode of the 10-installment third season as part of a present-day mystery tied to his Camp Pendleton days in the 90s — which is chronicled on the main “Origins” storyline with Austin Stowell in the role of Gibbs.
Meanwhile, Weatherly was tapped for an extended arc on “NCIS” that the Season 24 premiere revealed involves him taking on the role of NCIS director. Co-showrunner Steven D. Binder revealed the season-long arc might extend beyond this season, and the decision is up to Weatherly.
“We’re having a ton of fun having him there. It’s working out great. We’ll see where it goes and I’ll blink and it’ll be five years later and he’s been there the whole time,” Binder told TheWrap. “I wouldn’t be surprised if that happened, but I also don’t want to judge what people want to do with their lives.”
“NCIS: Origins” and “NCIS” are produced by CBS Studios. Both shows returned with increased viewership with their respective season premieres last week. The shows air alongside new spinoff “NCIS: New York” Tuesdays on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.