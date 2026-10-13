‘NCIS’ OGs Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly to Reunite on ‘Origins’ Spinoff

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“NCIS” legends Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly will reunite on screen for the first time in a decade.

The actors, who play Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Tony DiNozzo, will come together on spinoff series “NCIS: Origins” this October, part of their respective return storylines on the CBS franchise.

The reunion will take place during the Oct. 20 episode of “Origins,” when Gibbs returns to the agency’s D.C. headquarters to enlist the help of new director Tony after Gibbs was shot by assailants in the “Origins” Season 3 premiere — and the bad guys promised to go after someone else from the character’s past next.