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Netflix has greenlit yet another limited series from Harlan Coben based on his book, “The Innocent.”

The adaptation will see Coben re-team with the creative team behind another one of Coben’s hit limited series “I Will Find You,” with Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien serving as showrunners, writers and executive producers.

Alongside the greenlight, the StoryMath trio of Hull, Wynbrandt and Lilien have inked a new creative partnership with Netflix to create new series exclusively for the streamer.

Coben will serve as an executive producer, with Ben Coben producing through Final Twist Productions.

“We’re thrilled to call Netflix our home and couldn’t be more grateful to our friends Jinny Howe, Cole Galvin, James Flannery, Mike Azzolino, and of course, the incredible Harlan Coben, for their continued partnership,” Hull, Wynbrandt and Lilien said in a joint statement. “Bringing ‘I Will Find You’ to life and seeing it connect with audiences around the world was an amazing experience. We’re excited to bring our signature brand of twisty and propulsive storytelling to ‘The Innocent’ and the many new stories we look forward to telling at Netflix.”

“The Innocent” marks Coben’s fifteenth adaptation with Netflix. The adaptations have served as a ratings guarantee for Netflix, with the series reaching over 450 million global views since 2023.

“Our partnership with Harlan Coben is one of the greatest creative relationships at Netflix, and ‘The Innocent’ marks our 15th adaptation together,” Netflix VP of drama series Cole Galvin said. “His addicting storytelling resonates with audiences around the world, and Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien proved that with their adaptation of ‘I Will Find You,’ which became a global hit for us. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Netflix family and can’t wait for audiences everywhere to experience their take on ‘The Innocent.’”