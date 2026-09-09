Netflix Snags ‘Understudy’ Short Story in $1 Million Development Deal With Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Steven Yeun

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Netflix snagged another hot TV package with “Understudy,”a short story from bestselling author Nicholas Binge with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Steven Yeun attached as executive producers.

The project landed at the streaming giant with a deal reportedly over $1 million. Binge is attached to write the adaptation.

Yeun’s Celadon Pictures and Lord Miller will executive produce the show as part of their first-look deals with Netflix. Yeun is not attached to star in the series as acting deals have not been made for the project. Binge also serves as executive producer, along with Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood and Dan Shear for Lord Miller; Yeun and Christina Oh for Celadon Pictures and Nicolas Binge.

This is the latest competitive package to land at Netflix this week. The streamer announced a “Lonesome Dove” TV adaptation from Zoe Kazan and Jeb Stuart landed on the platform Tuesday after a competitive bidding war. That is the next collaboration for Kazan and Stuart at Netflix after their “East of Eden” limited series, starring Florence Pugh, Mike Faist and Christopher Abbott, which will premiere in October.

Yeun is also set to return to Netflix to star and executive produce “Pagan,” a new supernatural drama from Joshua Zetumer. Lord and Miller are coming off a profitable run for “Project Hail Mary,” which made $684.3 million at the box office and has Oscar buzz.

Binge is the bestselling author of speculative thriller with sci-fi and psychological horror elements. His latest novel “White Smoke” sold to A24 UK with Benedict Cumberbatch tapped to star. Another novel, “Dissolution” is in development at Sony Pictures with Eric Heisserer adaptating and Chronology and Temple Hill co-producing.