5 New Shows to Stream This Week

The first week of March is also a very good week for new TV.
The deluge includes a new HBO comedy for Steve Carell to flex his muscles, the return of a Peacock hit, and a few steamy entries to make the weekend fly by in the blink of an eye. Whether it’s “Ted,” “Rooster,” or “Outlander” there is a binge for everyone this week.
Here are the 5 new shows to check out this week across your various streaming services.
Ted
Peacock’s “Ted” prequel series was a true surprise when Season 1 hit and it became one of the funniest shows of 2024. The series follows a young John and his high school adventures with his raunchy teddy bear come to life. The show has that vintage Seth MacFarlane humor that laces the two original films and his TV hits like “Family Guy” but juggles a sincerity and heart with it. Season 2 is bingeable and will likely be one of the most fun watches of the month.
Rooster
“Rooster” is the latest HBO comedy series with Steve Carell at the helm. The series follows an author who makes a bid to be closer to his daughter by becoming a lecturer at the college she works at. The show hails from Bill Lawrence so if you’re a fan of “Scrubs,” “Ted Lasso” or “Shrinking” this will likely be the show for you.
Young Sherlock
This one is all in the name – “Young Sherlock” follows the titular detective tackling his first case as a 19-year-old student at Oxford. He’s more reckless than usual as he stumbles and learns throughout his first big murder case. The show is executive produced by Guy Ritchie who is known for his adrenaline-injected films – including the “Sherlock Holmes” films starring Robert Downey Jr. – so the man knows the world well.
Outlander
The final season of “Outlander” is finally here. The hit Starz show wraps its eighth and final season as Jamie and Claire pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the American Revolution. If you’re not caught up on “Outlander” consider the drop of the final season the sign to start the binge of the whole series and you can be caught up before the true finale airs.
Vladimir
If you’re in the market for a steamy new Netflix binge, “Vladimir” is dropping at the perfect time. The series boasts a stellar cast including Rachel Weisz, Leo Woodhall, and John Slattery. “Vladimir” follows an English teacher who grows obsessed with a new colleague and that attraction puts a strain on her already waning relationship with her husband. Fans of the genre will likely start and finish this show in a weekend.