Nick Kroll to Create and Star in Netflix Comedy Series About Podcasters

Nick Kroll will return to Netflix with a new comedy series “A Hundred Percent” starring himself, Sam Richardson, Jason Mantzoukas and Vanessa Bayer as podcasters.

The comedy series, which will be written, executive produced and showrun by Gabe Liedman (“PEN15,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), centers on “a group of friends working inside the Thought Leader industrial complex,” per the official logline. “Their books, podcasts and morning routines might help us live our lives more perfectly, but away from the screens and mics, they are most definitely far from perfect,” the logline reads.

Kroll writes and executive produces “A Hundred Percent” alongside Liedman, while additional EPs include Max Joseph (“Catfish,” “We Are Your Friends,” “15 Minutes of Shame”) aand Alex Plapinger (“The Legend of Ochi,” “Wild Life”).

“I am thrilled to make this show with Gabe and this insane cast,” Kroll said in a statement. “I can’t wait to explore this high-functioning group of friends who endeavor to live their weird lives!”

“Picture me doing the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders’ “Thunderstruck” flawlessly right now because that’s how I feel,” Liedman said in a statement. “This team, Netflix and this cast?! I feel especially lucky to be working with Nick again, and I promise to do my best to bring you all something nuts to watch very soon.”

“A Hundred Percent” reunites “Big Mouth” creators Kroll and Liedman. The adult animated series ran for eight seasons and earned over 415 million total views across 81 episodes since its 2017 debut.

The comedy series joins Netflix’s scripted comedy slate, including “Nobody Wants This,” “Emily in Paris,” “Tires,” “Running Point” and “A Man on the Inside” and upcoming releases “Golf” and “Big Mistakes.”

Kroll is represented by UTA, Rise Management, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Liedman is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Ziffren Brittenham.